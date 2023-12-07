The winter meetings for Major League Baseball are officially off and running, and it didn’t take long for the stove to heat up around the league.

For general manager, Matt Arnold, the stove, no matter the season, always seems to stay on.

The hot topic around the Brewers this off-season, outside of course of their former manager taking off and leaving them for the arch-rival, is what direction the team will take as it heads into a new season following yet another division crown and playoff appearance.

After inking their future in Jackson Chourio to a record-setting contract, in my opinion, the direction of this team has already taken flight, and to be honest, it essentially started last year.

Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Abner Uribe, Brice Turang, and Joey Wiemer all saw significant time in the bigs last season, and will all, unless a trade occurs, will start the year back up with the Brewers.

Like those names I just gave you, Chourio is also likely to be a part of that opening day roster, and if you can’t tell already, it’s going to be a team that will be filled with youth, and speed.

I think this is the right direction for this team going forward.

I think the next move would be to move on from former Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes, and help even attract more youthful talent. Unfortunately, this is the way the league has set up all small market teams in order to retain success in a money-hungry race to the top.

Look, there are going to be a ton of questions as the Brewers undoubtedly enter uncharted waters without their skipper of the last eight years, but the direction they are currently heading will certainly if anything, be fun to watch.