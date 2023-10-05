The end of the baseball season is always so abrupt for playoff teams that fall short of the ultimate goal.

A friend of mine reminded me of a quote from former Major League Baseball Commissioner, the late A. Bartlett Giamatti.

“Baseball breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall all alone. You count on it, rely on it to buffer the passage of time, to keep the memory of sunshine and high skies alive, and then just when the days are all twilight, when you need it most, it stops.”

