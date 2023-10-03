When someone asks you about the golden era of Brewers baseball, your mind probably goes back to 1982.

A team full of loveable, relatable characters with hall of fame talent, the ’82 Brewers finished one win shy of a World Series title.

But does one-year constitute an era?

In 1978, the Brewers won 93 games, but failed to qualify for the playoffs. Same deal for the 1979 team that won 95 games.

After 1982, the Brewers slowly declined until “team streak” came around in 1987. Still, the Brewers finished outside of the playoffs that magical season.

If today’s playoff format applied, the Brewers would no doubt have been in the mix in each of the years listed above. Sadly, those seasons are – for the most part – lost in history.

In 2008, CC Sabathia put the team on his back.

In 2011, Nyjer Morgan walked the D’Backs off in game-five of the NLDS in Milwaukee.

But following each of those seasons was a bit of lull.

On Tuesday night, the Brewers begin a best-of-three Wild Card series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fifth time in the last six seasons the Brewers will appear in the post-season.

It’s not a coincidence that the Brewers run of sustained success has been with Craig Counsell as the team’s Manager.

What’s the golden era of Brewers baseball? We’re living it.

