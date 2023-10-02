The Series Premiere of “Brew October” is now live with Dom Cotroneo as the Brewers Postseason run begins tomorrow night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6pm! Hear the latest news and analysis for the Milwaukee Brewers heading into their playoff push!

Brandon Woodruff Latest

The Milwaukee Brewers received gut-wrenching news on Monday when they found out they would be without one of their star pitchers, Brandon Woodruff, for the entirety of the Wild Card Series and his Postseason is in jeopardy.

Woodruff was placed on the injury report earlier in the season for a similar injury that landed him a trip on the IL for more than half the season. Since his return on August 6th, Woodruff had made 9 starts, all of which he had thrown minimum five innings, stuck out 62 batters and pitched to an ERA of 2.59.

Roster Projections

Dom sits down with with Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to discuss the possibilities of the 26-man playoff roster. How many pitchers will they keep? Who will replace Woody? Which players will be left off? All of this discussed in this segment.

2011 Postseason Memories

Dom prompts listeners to reminisce on the historic postseason run 12 years ago. Hear stories from fans on how they remember the experiences of Milwaukee Brewers Playoff baseball.

WTMJ’s coverage begins at 5:30p ahead of first pitch at 6p!