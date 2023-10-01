The Milwaukee Brewers opponent is set for their Wild Card round in the Playoffs.

The Crew will play the Arizona Diamondbacks, who finished the regular season at 84-78. Milwaukee was 1-5 against Arizona this season.

The Wild Card round schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, October 3rd, start time 6:08pm

Wednesday, October 4th, start time 6:08pm

Thursday, October 5th, start time scheduled for 6:08pm, if needed. The Brewers say this time is subject to change depending on how other Wild Card series shape out.

WTMJ will bring you coverage leading up to and after each game. WTMJ will host a special ‘Brew October Nightly’ show Monday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, with analysis of the team as well as special guest interviews.

All 3 games will be played at American Family Field.

Brew October is presented by Network Health.