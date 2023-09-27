MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. After a scoreless first inning, Mason Winn got the Cardinals got on the board first with a sacrifice fly to plate Lars Nootbaar. St. Louis doubled their lead in the sixth off of an Abner Uribe wild pitch that allowed Luken Baker to score.

With the Cardinals up 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Crew got both runs back courtesy of back-to-back doubles from William Contreras and Tyrone Taylor to plate Contreras. After Victor Caratini popped out, Rowdy Tellez hit into a fielder’s choice to bring around Contreras and even the score at 2-2.

In the seventh, Brian Anderson led off with a double for Milwaukee. After Brice Turang popped out and Sal Frelick struck out, William Contreras was intentionally walked. Tyrone Taylor followed with an RBI-double to score Anderson and put the Crew ahead 3-2.

In the eighth, Jordan Walker and Baker reached. After Juan Yepez popped out and Nootbaar reached, Ivan Herrera hit into a double play to end the inning.

Wade Miley pitched five innings and allowed one run, which resulted in a no-decision. Abner Uribe pitched a one-run sixth and Joel Payamps earned his seventh win after he pitched a clean seventh. Andrew Chafin allowed three base runners, but did not allow a run. In the ninth, Devin Williams retired the first two batters before walking two straight Cardinals to put the go-ahead run aboard and the tying run in scoring position. After a mound visit, Baker flew out to Tyrone Taylor on the warning track to end the game and secure WIlliams’ 36th save.

For St. Louis, Zack Thompson tossed a no-decision after 5.1 innings and allowing two runs. Jacob Barnes took his first loss of 2023 after he allowed one run over 0.2 innings, Matthew Libratore pitched 1.1 innings and Casey Lawrence retired both of the batters he faced in the eighth.

The Brewers go for the series win tomorrow. Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.46) takes the hill for his final regular season start against Dakota Hudson (6-2, 4.95). First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.