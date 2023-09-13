MILWAUKEE – Six Brewers reached via the walk in the Crew’s victory over the Miami Marlins 3 to 1. Luis Arraez got Miami on the board right away with a solo home run to put the Marlins up 1-0. After opener JT Chargois faced the minimum in the first inning, Edward Cabrera relieved and walked three straight to open the second inning. With the bases loaded, Andruw Monasterio walked to even the score at 1-1.

In the fourth inning, Josh Donaldson hit his first home run as a member of the Brewers to put the Crew up 2-1. Milwaukee added on in the seventh off of a William Contreras sacrifice fly that plated Monasterio to take a 3-1 advantage.

Freddy Peralta earned his 12th win after tossing 6.1 innings and allowing one run. Hoby Milner and Abner Uribe bridged the gap throwing 1.1 and one inning of shutout ball respectively. Devin Williams booked his 33rd save with a shutout ninth. For Miami, Cabrera took his seventh loss of the season after allowing two runs over 4.2 innings.

With the win and the Cubs loss to Colorado, the Brewers increase their lead in the NL Central to four games.

The Crew seek the series victory tomorrow in the third of four games against Miami. Trevor Megill (1-0, 3.38) takes the hill against Braxton Garrett (8-6, 3.82). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.