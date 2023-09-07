The Milwaukee Brewers are in the thick of a divisional race for the National League Central crown.

With a game-and-half lead over the Chicago Cubs with just three weeks remaining in the season, every pitch, every hit, every out, and every game seem to intensify as the days go on.

Like, for example, on Wednesday afternoon. With the Cubs in cruise control in Chicago, the Brewers had a prime opportunity in Pittsburgh with runners on the corners, down by a run, and with Rowdy Tellez at the plate, to at the very least tie the game or take the lead. Instead, a double play. A play in Milwaukee that has played over and over with runners in scoring position. Predominantly from guys who had high expectations at the start of the season. Long are the days when the home crowd would stand up, chanting, “ROWDY, ROWDY!” Nowadays, the expected lazy fly ball out or ground ball is likely headed to the opposition. For a guy who was relied on heavily this season, batting a measly .215, which would qualify as the second lowest average of his 6-year career, and an OPS of just .680 isn’t going to get the job done.

This is who Rowdy is, though. His numbers over the course of his major league time have indicated that. There are sky-high moments, and there are the lowest of low moments.

In these last three weeks, when it matters most, the Brewers need the best version of Rowdy. They need consistency at the plate.

If, and if we’re being honest, all signs point to it not happening, they cannot get that from Tellez, the Rowdy experiment in Milwaukee must come to an end sooner rather than later.