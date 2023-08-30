The Brewers and Cubs have played each other ten times this season with each team winning five times.

With a chance to pad their NL Central division lead, the Brewers lost two of three to the Cubs and failed to secure the season series with three games remaining against one another.

Three games that could determine the division winner and playoff position will be played in Milwaukee the final weekend of the regular season.

In 2018, the rules were different. The Brewers erased the Cubs six-game lead and tied the Cubs in the standings after 162 games. The Brewers and Cubs met again in a winner-take-all game 163; a game the Brewers won.

The season series didn’t matter in 2018, but it does in 2023.

The rules have changed, and whoever wins the series in Milwaukee beginning September 28 will also win the season series.

And that could be the difference in having home field advantage in the playoffs, and travelling for games one and two.

A three-game lead over the Cubs the Brewers have with 29 games to play.

Buckle up!

