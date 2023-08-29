CHICAGO – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Chicago Cubs 1-0. The North Siders scored their lone run in the bottom of the first when Cody Bellinger grounded out to plate Nico Hoerner. Both teams had numerous chances throughout the rest of the contest to drive in runs. The Crew went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, left six on base and only went down in order in three innings. The Cubs went 0-for-7 and stranded eight.

Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes took his seventh loss of 2023. He lasted seven innings and allowed one run. Abner Uribe tossed a shutout eighth. For Chicago, Justin Steele pitched six innings of shutout ball en-route to his 15th win of the season. Mark Leiter Jr. and Julian Merryweather each threw one shutout inning. Adbert Alzolay earned his 22nd save.

The Brewers look to rebound in the rubber match tomorrow. Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.65) takes the hill against Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.80). First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT.