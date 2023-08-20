The Milwaukee Brewers bounced back after a tough series in Los Angeles by sweeping the Texas Rangers in Texas and finished the road trip at 6-3.

Adrian Houser pitched five strong innings, allowing just one run and the bullpen shut the door after that to give the Brewers a 6-2 win.

The Offense got on the board first following a bases loaded hit by pitch in the third inning and a bases loaded walk. The Brewers added a run in the fourth with a Christian Yelich RBI Double. Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI triple in the eighth inning to make it 5-1 and then Carlos Santana continued his hot hitting with an RBI single that scored Taylor to give the Brewers a 6-1 lead. The Rangers scored one in the bottom of the ninth and got two men on before Devin Williams came in and slammed the door.

