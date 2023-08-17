LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1. Looking for their tenth straight win, the Dodgers struck first when Amed Rosario grounded out to score J.D. Martinez. With Los Angeles leading 1-0 in the top of the second, Mark Canha hit his first home run as a member of the Brewers to even the score at 1-1. The Dodgers reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the second courtesy of a Miguel Rojas solo shot to make it 2-1.

Martinez added on in the third inning when he reached on a bases-loaded catcher’s interference call to plate Mookie Betts. On that play, Martinez became the first player since Jacoby Ellsbury in 2015 to reach base twice in the same game on catcher’s interference. Freddie Freeman put the Dodgers up 4-1 in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly that drove in Betts.

For the second straight contest, the Dodgers piled on in the sixth. With two outs, Betts singled. Freeman followed with a double to bring Betts home. The next batter, Will Smith singled to drive around Freeman to increase the lead to 6-1 off of Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe. He exited after one inning of work and two runs allowed.

In the seventh, Chris Taylor put the seventh run on the board for the Dodgers with a solo home run off of Andrew Chafin. Both offenses hit the breaks after that and the Dodgers took their second straight over Milwaukee.

Wade Miley took his third loss after he threw five innings and gave up four runs for the Crew. After Uribe, Andrew Chafin entered and conceded one run in one inning of work. For the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw earned his 11th win after five frames and only one run conceded. Brusdar Graterol followed and spun a scoreless sixth. Ryan Braiser got the nod for the seventh and sent the Crew down in order. Former Brewers’ arm Gus Varland finished the game for Los Angeles after pitching two innings of shutout ball.

After wins by the Cubs and Reds, the Brewers lead is cut down to 2.5 games in the National League Central. The Brewers go for the split tomorrow. Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.60) gets the nod for the Crew against Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.88). First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. CT.