LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2. Milwaukee struck first in the opening frame when Sal Frelick hit into a fielder’s choice to score Christian Yelich. With the Brewers leading 1-0 in the fourth, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman reached for the Dodgers, but Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser retired the next three batters to end the threat.

In the fifth inning, the Miguel Rojas grounded out to plate David Peralta and even the score at 1-1. In the sixth, J.D. Martinez doubled to score Will Smith to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead. Martinez’ double chased Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser who took the loss after he tossed 5.1 innings and conceded four runs. Hoby Milner replaced Houser and the next batter Kike Hernandez singled to drive home Muncy and Martinez to increase the lead to 4-1. Rojas followed with an RBI-single for the fifth L.A. run. The Dodgers batted around in the sixth and added on when Mookie Betts singled off of Brice Wilson to bring home James Outman to make it 6-1.

In the seventh, Carlos Santana led off with a solo home run to cut the gap down to 6-2, but that would be all for the offense.

The Brewers try to even the series tomorrow. Wade Miley (6-2, 2.90) takes the hill against Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.51). First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. CT.