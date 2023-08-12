CHICAGO – The Milwaukee Brewers got the go-ahead run off of a pinch hit double from Mark Canha to take down the Chicago White Sox 7-6 in ten innings. The Brewers took the early lead in the first off of a William Contreras single that scored Christian Yelich. With the Crew up 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the White Sox replied with two runs courtesy of a Yoan Moncada RBI single and a Yasmani Grandal sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead.

Victor Caratini tied the game at two in the second with a solo home run. That score held until the third when Eloy Jimenez hit his 14th long ball to put the South Siders up 4-2. In the fourth, Tim Anderson added on with a single to put the White Sox up 5-2. In the fifth, Willy Adames drove in two runs to cut the gap down to 5-4. Milwaukee took the lead in the sixth off of a softly hit ground ball off of the bat of Contreras. Trying to get the out at home, White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer threw the ball out of play, allowing two runs to score, putting the Crew up 6-5.

The White Sox drew even at six in the seventh off of an Andrew Vaughn RBI groundout. That lead held until the tenth when Mark Canha came through again in extra innings. This time, hitting a double to bring in Brice Turang. Abner Uribe earned his first big league save with a perfect tenth.

Devin Williams picked up his seventh win on the season after a shutdown ninth inning. Jimmy Lambert obtained his second loss. The Brewers go for the series win tomorrow. Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.65) takes the hill for his second start since returning from the injured list against Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.06). First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT.