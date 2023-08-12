CHICAGO – The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-2. The White Sox struck first in the third inning when Gavin Sheets scored off of an Elvis Andrus RBI groundout. Leading 1-0 in the sixth, Yoan Moncada added on for the South Siders with a solo home run to double the lead.

In the seventh, the Brewers struck back with three runs. With Mark Canha and Andruw Monasterio aboard, Tyrone Taylor doubled to score both and tie the game at two. Later in the frame, William Contreras singled to score Taylor to put the Crew up 3-2. Starters Brandon Woodruff and Jesse Scholtens each lasted 6.1 innings. Woodruff got his second win of 2023 after conceding two runs and Scholtens took his fifth loss after allowing three runs.

Both bullpens pitched a clean sheet. Hoby Milner earned his 12th hold after throwing 1.1 innings of shutout ball. Elvis Peguero followed and retired the only batter he faced. Devin Williams booked his 28th save with a zero in the ninth.

The Brewers go for the sweep tomorrow with Freddy Peralta (8-8, 4.28) on the hill. Dylan Cease (5-5, 4.42) takes the bump for the White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.