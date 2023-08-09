Three straight batters were walked by Brewers reliever’s Andrew Chafin and Abner Uribe in the tenth inning, resulting in a 7-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Colorado took the early 1-0 lead in the fourth off of a Nolan Jones solo home run. William Contreras responded in the bottom half of the fourth with a solo shot of his own. With the score even at 1-1, Mark Canha doubled to give the Crew a 2-1 lead, but it was conceded in the seventh off of back to back home runs for Colorado’s Elias Diaz and Jones.

The Rockies led 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Andruw Monasterio hit the fourth total solo home run of the night to even the score at 3-3. No one scored in the eighth and ninth frames to force extra innings. In the tenth, with the bases loaded, Chafin issued two straight walks to bring around two runs and Uribe issued a free pass to put Colorado up 6-3. Jones added his third RBI of the night off of a sacrifice fly to put the Rockies up 7-3. The Brewers were held scoreless in the tenth and Colorado evened the series.

Chafin took his fourth loss of the season. Matt Koch won his first decision of 2023. Wade Miley was issued a no-decision after working six inning and conceding one run. The Brewers go for the series win in the rubber match tomorrow. Adrian Houser (4-3, 4.19) takes the hill against Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.82). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.