A home run by the Rockies in the first inning couldn’t shake the Brew Crew, as the fourth inning included a home run and two RBI singles, the seventh had three more runs, and it capped off with two homers in the eighth. That all adds up to a 12 to 1 victory for the Brewers. Dominic Cotroneo and Jeff Cirillo break it all down on tonight’s Brewers Extra Innings!