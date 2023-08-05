MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 in ten innings. After being no hit through 4.2 innings, Pittsburgh scored their only two runs off of Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes in the fifth off of a Jason Delay double. The Brewers replied in the bottom of the fifth when Christian Yelich grounded out to score Victor Caratini to cut the gap down to 2-1.

David Bednar came on in the ninth to try and earn his 23rd save. Carlos Santana led off the ninth inning with a single and was lifted for Blake Perkins. Perkins tagged up to second on a deep fly ball hit by Willy Adames. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, Perkins went the final 90 feet off of a Sal Frelick single to tie the game and give Bednar just his second blown save of the season. In the bottom of the tenth inning following a perfect top half from Devin Williams, Perkins stepped in with two outs and the bases loaded and drove a single into right field to score Caratini and complete the comeback.

Brewers’ starter Corbin Burnes lasted six innings and gave up two runs. The bullpen of Elvis Peguero, Andrew Chafin, Joel Payamps and Williams each threw a shutout inning. Williams collected his sixth win.

The Brewers go for the series victory tomorrow. Brandon Woodruff returns after over three months on the injured list. His last big league outing was on April 7th where he threw 5.1 innings of shutout ball. Johan Oviedo (5-11, 4.42) takes the hill for Pittsburgh. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.