MILWAUKEE – After a 1-5 road trip, the Milwaukee Brewers returned home and defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1. Pittsburgh scored their lone run of the game in the first when Jack Suwinski grounded out to score Alfonso Rivas. Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser along with J.C. Mejia and Andrew Chafin kept the Pirates off the board the rest of the game.

Milwaukee replied to Pittsburgh’s lone run in the bottom of the first off of a Sal Frelick two-run double that plated William Contreras and Willy Adames. Joey Wiemer added on in the second with an RBI-double to make it to 3-1.

With the Crew leading 5-1 in the fifth and two men on base, Brice Turang hit his fifth home run of the season to increase the lead to 8-1. Frelick followed in the sixth inning with a three run shot of his own to put Milwaukee up by ten. Christian Yelich singled and Contreras doubled in the seventh inning to drive in the final two runs.

Milwaukee’s bats look to stay hot in the second of four contests against the Pirates. Colin Rea (5-4, 4.76) starts on the bump for Milwaukee against Quinn Priester (2-1, 9.19). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.