On July 26, less than one week until Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, the Brewers made a subtle move placing struggling designated hitter, Jesse Winker on the injured list with ‘back spasms’.

To me, the move was nothing more than a stall tactic used by General Manager, Matt Arnold in advance of the trade deadline.

In an attempt to upgrade the offense, Arnold, in the last week, acquired two position players who represent an upgrade in the designated hitter role and are more than capable in the field: switch-hitting first baseman, Carlos Santana and OF/1B Mark Canha.

So what’s the path to playing time for Winker – a designated hitter batting .199 – who is a net negative in the field?

There is no path.

Had Arnold been unsuccessful in his attempt to fortify the Brewers offense, Winker may still have a path to situational at bats. But that is not the case, and it appears Winker’s days in a Brewers uniform are numbered.

Eligible to return to action this weekend, my belief is that Winker will be thanked for his service, and released.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.