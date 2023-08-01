WASHINGTON D.C. – A four run fourth frame boosted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Washington Nationals by a score of 6-4. Looking to snap a four game skid, the Brewers struck first in the second inning off of an Andruw Monasterio single that scored Willy Adames. Washington replied in the bottom half with three runs of their own off of a Jake Alu RBI single and a CJ Abrams two-RBI single. With Washington leading 3-1 entering the fourth, Milwaukee tied the game courtesy of a Brice Turang two-RBI single to score Willy Adames and Mark Canha. Tied at three, Joey Wiemer drove in Monasterio and Turang to put the Brewers up 5-3.

William Contreras continued his big road trip in the seventh with a double that scored Turang. Washington added one in the bottom of the seventh before Joel Payamps pitched a shutout eighth for the Crew and Devin Williams earned his 27th save.

Wade Miley (6-2, 3.06) returns from the injured list in the rubber match against Mackenzie Gore (6-8, 4.42). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05p.m. CT.