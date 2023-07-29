ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves scored six runs in the first inning off of Brewers’ starter Julio Teheran en route to a 11-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. After Ronald Acuna lead off with a single and a steal of second base, Ozzie Albies singled to drive him in. Two batters later, Matt Olson singled to bring home Albies. Travis d’Arnaud hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 before Marcell Ozuna had his first of four RBI’s to increase the lead to 4-0. Eddie Rosario hit the first of four Braves home runs to add on two.

With Atlanta up 6-0, Sal Frelick hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to put the Brewers on the board. In the bottom half, Acuna replied with a two-run home run to put Atlanta up 8-1. Ozuna cleared the wall in the fifth and the seventh to put the Braves lead at double digits.

Trailing 11-1, Milwaukee added on four in the eighth off of a Joey Wiemer single and a William Contreras three-run home run, but that would be all of the offense as the Braves claimed the season series over the Brewers.

Milwaukee tries to avoid the sweep tomorrow. Colin Rea (5-4, 4.53) takes the hill against AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 4.32). First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. CT.