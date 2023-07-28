The Milwaukee Brewers are officially buyers leading the NL Central by a game and a half with a little over two months to play.

Brewers General Manager, Matt Arnold said earlier this week he was key on improving the offense, but he didn’t want to do so at the expense of the team’s strength – defense.

You may not know it, but the Brewers run prevention unit is among the best in baseball with Joey Weimer in centerfield and Brice Turang patrolling second.

Want to know why you haven’t seen Keston Hiura emerge from AAA Nashville? It’s because his glove is not a net positive for the Brewers.

In striking a deal with the Pirates, the Brewers found former all-star Carlos Santana. While he might not be the same hitter he was in 2019 when he slugged 34 home runs and became an all-star, he is still a productive player at a position of need – a switch-hitting first baseman.

Rowdy Tellez may not be available for another month due to injury. Even when healthy, Tellez’s power numbers dropped precipitously over the first three months of the regular season,

Owen Miller for all the things he does well, he is not an every day first baseman. Santana is also an option at designated hitter…a better option than Jesse Winker who has a mysterious back injury.

So welcome Carlos Santana! While he may not be the 34 home run guy he was, he’s got 12 and 50 RBI and he’s among the best defensive first baseman in all of baseball.

