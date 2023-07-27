Less than a week until baseball’s trade deadline and the NL Central is a two-team race.

The Milwaukee Brewers and…the Chicago Cubs?

That’s right, the Cubs.

The only team with a plus run differential in the division, the Cubs pitching ranks fifth best in the National League. The Reds, for what it’s worth, rank thirteenth.

Since the all-star break, the Cubs have won eight of twelve games and are riding a five-game winning streak.

My best guess is that the Cubs spent the early portion of the month fielding calls from contending teams looking to fortify their playoff hopeful roster.

My best guess is that the Brewers and several other teams have made a call to the Cubs regarding outfielder, Cody Bellinger.

My best guess is that today, the Cubs are punting on the idea of trading Bellinger, or any other player who might draw interest from around the league.

Are the Cubs as dangerous as the 2018 Brewers team that erased a six-game deficit in the final month of the season?

No…but in the NL Central, they may not need to be.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.