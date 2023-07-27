Dom Cotroneo reflects on the Carlos Santana trade and is joined by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi to talk about the national landscape just days from the trade deadline. He also previews the upcoming series in Atlanta and provides an injury update.
Dom Cotroneo reflects on the Carlos Santana trade and is joined by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi to talk about the national landscape just days from the trade deadline. He also previews the upcoming series in Atlanta and provides an injury update.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands, LLC.