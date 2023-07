Brewers get off to a good start with an RBI single in the first inning, but the Reds manage to pull ahead with a 2-run homer from Ely De La Cruz. Luckily, Sal Frelick scores his first home run in the major leagues to tie the game, ending with an RBI single from Christian Yelich in the bottom of the ninth. Dominic Cotroneo is and Craig Coshun break down all that action on this edition of Brewers Extra Innings.