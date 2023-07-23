In July of 2018, the Brewers executed a trade with the White Sox to acquire relief pitcher, Joakim Soria.

A two-time all-star, Soria emerged as the White Sox closer before coming to Milwaukee where he was considered anything but.

In the blink of an eye, the Brewers built the best bullpen in baseball, complete with four all-stars and four players with experience closing games.

Corey Knebel in the 6th, Soria in the 7th, Jeremy Jeffress in the 8th and Josh Hader in the 9th.

Good luck with that!

Today the Brewers once again have a lock down bullpen loaded with pitchers who consistently miss bats with their pitches.

All-star Devin Williams in the 9th, Joel Payamps in the 8th, Elvis Peguero in the 7th and a combination of lefty sidewinder, Hobie Milner and Abner Uribe in the 6th? Uribe may not have closing experience, but he also throws 102.

The offense may not be the same as it was in 2018, but the bullpen is nearly as scary, and the starting staff is better.

