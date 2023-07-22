The Atlanta Braves returned to their old zip code on Friday and defeated the Brewers 6-4. After Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta sent the Braves’ lineup down in order in the first, the Crew’s offense helped him out with two runs courtesy of a William Contreras double that scored Christian Yelich and a Jesse Winker single that plated Contreras.

It wasn’t just the Braves returning to their old stomping grounds. In the second, following a Marcell Ozuna sacrifice fly, former Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia left the yard to put Atlanta up 3-2. Austin Riley followed with a two-run homerun of his own in the third to increase the lead to 5-2. Ozuna added another RBI via an out when he reached on a fielder’s choice to score Riley.

With the Braves leading 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Willy Adames hit a two run shot to cut the gap down to 6-4. The Crew had the tying run on base in the ninth, but Blake Perkins fell on the wrong side of an 11 pitch battle against Atlanta closer Kirby Yates.

The Brewers seek to even the series tomorrow. Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.72) takes the hill for Milwaukee against Allan Winans who will make his big league debut. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT.