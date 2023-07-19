PHILADELPHIA – William Contreras was the difference on both sides of the ball in the Brewers’ 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Milwaukee’s offense started right away when Blake Perkins doubled in the second inning to score Jahmai Jones and Andruw Monasterio. Two batters later, Christian Yelich drove in Perkins to put the Brewers up 3-0. Milwaukee starter Colin Rea held a shutout until the fourth when Nick Castellanos hit a solo shot to put Philadelphia on the board. The scoring piled on in the fifth courtesy of a Kyle Schwarber single that plated Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh to tie the game at 3-3.

The contest remained tied until the seventh when William Contreras doubled to score Perkins to put Milwaukee up 4-3. Elvis Peguero and Joel Payamps held the lead in the seventh and eighth innings respectively and Contreras provided insurance in the ninth frame with another RBI double that scored Joey Wiemer to increase the lead to 5-3. The Phillies started the bottom of the ninth strong. Bryce Harper led off with a single and Bryson Stott reached with one out. With runners on the corners and one retired, Stott tried to steal second base, but was thrown out by Contreras. Devin Williams struck out Bohm on the next pitch to secure his 24th save and the series split for the Brewers. Hobey Milner booked his second win on the season (2-0) and Jeff Hoffman took his second loss (3-2).

Corbin Burnes (8-5, 3.73 ERA) takes the hill for Milwaukee in the rubber match tomorrow against Taijuan Walker (11-3, 4.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 11:35 p.m. CT.