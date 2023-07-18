Aaron Nola was perfect through 4.2 innings and continued to hold the Crew’s offense in check en route to a 4-3 Phillies victory. After Nola retired the first three Brewers bats in order, Kyle Schwarber opened the scoring with a solo shot to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead off of Brewers’ starter Julio Teheran. The Phillies doubled their score in the second courtesy of an Alec Bohm groundout that plated J.T. Realmuto from third to increase the lead to 2-0. Philadelphia broke the board in their third straight inning off of a Nick Castellanos RBI-single that scored Trea Turner.

With the Phillies leading 3-0 entering the fifth, Brewers’ first baseman Owen Miller flew out sharply to left field before Raimel Tapia became the first Brewers baserunner with an infield single. The next batter, Andruw Monasterio doubled to bring Tapia home and cut the gap down to 3-1. The next batter, Brice Turang singled and forced an error which allowed Monasterio to score to make it a one-run game. Philadelphia got that run back in the bottom half courtesy of a Bryson Stott single that brought home Turner. Milwaukee replied in the eighth off of a Christian Yelich RBI groundout that waived Monasterio home for the second time. However, Craig Kimbrel earned his 16th save of the season and the Phillies held on to take the opener and snap the Brewers four-game win streak.

The Crew look to even the series tomorrow. Colin Rea (5-4, 4.71 ERA) takes the hill for Milwaukee against Cristopher Sanchez (0-3, 3.26 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT.