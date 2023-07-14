Corbin Burnes struck out 13 Reds en route to a 1-0 victory for the Crew on Friday night. The Brewers had a chance in the third inning to take the early lead with Joey Weimer on second base, but he was thrown out at home plate by Spencer Steer off of a William Contreras single. Each offense was limited with the only crooked number courtesy of Victor Caratini in the seventh when his single drove in Willy Adames.

On the mound, Corbin Burnes fought off the high temperatures and a hot Cincinnati offense that averages nearly five runs per game with six innings of shutout ball. The three man band of Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams kept the Reds off the board with five combined strikeouts. Payamps earned his 17th hold of 2023 and Williams booked his 21st save of the season.

Milwaukee seeks the series win tomorrow. Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.70 ERA) battles Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA). First pitch is at 6:10pm CT.