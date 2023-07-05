Mike Tauchman doubled in two runs and scored in a three-run ninth inning off All-Star closer Devin Williams and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Cody Bellinger greeted Williams (4-2) in the ninth with a bloop singled to center. After Christopher Morel struck out, Jared Young singled on a dribbler to third. Both runners advanced on a ground out and Tauchman sliced an opposite-field double to left to tie it at 3. Tauchman scored the go-ahead run when Nico Hoerner reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson. Michael Rucker (2-1) got the victory with two innings of scoreless relief. Adbert Alzolay threw a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six opportunities. It was the second blown save for Williams in 20 chances. Milwaukee scored twice in the sixth inning to go in front 3-1. Willy Adames opened with his 13th homer, sending an 0-1 pitch from Justin Steele 390 feet to left-center. Jahmai Jones singled with one and stole second. Anderson, activated earlier in the day off the paternity list, delivered a two-out RBI single to center. That was all the runs the Brewers were able to score unfortunately and takes the loss in game three of four, 4-3. Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings!