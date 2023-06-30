The Milwaukee Brewers fell 8-7 in walk off fashion to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee scored four runs in the third to take early control. Christian Yelich doubled, William Contreras reached on a fielder’s choice, Rowdy Tellez singled and Willy Adames hit a sacrifice fly. Pittsburgh replied in the fourth with three of their own courtesy of an Andrew McCutchen solo shot and a Nick Gonzales two-RBI double to cut the gap down to 4-3. The Brewers added insurance in the seventh off of an Owen Miller RBI double and a Brice Turang two-RBI double. The Pirates added one in the seventh and one in the eighth. They trailed by two entering the ninth with Matt Bush on the hill. Pittsburgh scored one off of a McCutchen single. Two batters later, Carlos Santana sent the baseball into the Alleghany River to complete the Pirates’ comeback.

The second stanza of the series is tomorrow. Corbin Burnes takes the hill for Milwaukee. Johan Oviedo toes the slab for Pittsburgh. First pitch is at 3:05 pm CT.