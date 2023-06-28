The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 5-2 to guarantee a series split in Queens. The Brewers opened the scoring in the first with two runs off of a Jesse Winker two-RBI double that scored Christian Yelich and Willy Adames. With the Crew up 2-0 in the last of the second, Tommy Pham cut the gap in half with a solo shot to decrease the lead to 2-1. With the bases loaded in the fourth, Francisco Alvarez worked a walk to even the score at 2-2. In the sixth, Milwaukee regained the lead courtesy of a Blake Perkins RBI-single that plated Owen Miller. The Brewers added two insurance runs when Yelich singled in the eighth to bring home Perkins and Joey Wiemer. Devin Williams got his 15th save in the ninth and the Brewers held on for a 5-2 victory.

The season series finale between the Mets and the Brewers is tomorrow at 6:10pm CT. Adrian Houser duals Max Scherzer on the bump.