The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-1. The Crew wasted no time scoring, adding one in the first when Willy Adames singled to plate William Contreras. Brewers starter Wade Miley protected the 1-0 lead and then the Milwaukee offense added insurance courtesy of an Adames three-run homerun which increased the lead to 4-0. Joey Weimer and Christian Yelich each added an RBI-single that allowed the Brewers to exit the sixth inning up 6-0. The Guardians got their lone run of the game in the seventh when Jose Ramirez went deep to cut the gap down to 7-1. However, Adames provided the last souvenir in the ninth with a solo shot of his own. The second game of the series is tomorrow at 3:10pm CT. Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.60 ERA) toes the slab against Tanner Bibee (3-2, 4.05).