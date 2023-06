In a mailbag episode, Dom Cotroneo takes questions from listeners on the NL Central, the farm, offensive struggles, the trade deadline, and “Stadium Upgrades for Brewers Public Money Request” based off of Tom Daykin’s recent article in the Milwaukee Journel-Sentinel.

https://www.jsonline.com/story/money/real-estate/commercial/2023/02/16/american-family-fields-448-million-renovation-costs-broken-down/69907300007/