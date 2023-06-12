In 2018 the Brewers lost eight of ten games leading up to the all-star break.

The sour cherry on top of the cake was losing the final five games of the first half to the last place Pirates.

Embarrassing.

Season-over.

Time to sell.

A tour of social media following that brutal stretch revealed fan sentiment. By the end of the year, the Brewers were celebrating a win division-clinching win over the Cubs in game 163 on a team that was one win away from playing in the World Series.

Over the weekend, the Brewers were swept by the hapless Oakland A’s. To date, it’s the low point of a Brewers season that has been peppered with injuries, inconsistent offense and a suddenly scuffling bullpen.

To say the series isn’t a low point would be inaccurate.

To say the Brewers will unequivocally not be able to rebound would also be inaccurate.

I’m not interested in using a cliche to explain why there’s no reason to worry. The truth is, I believe the Brewers are fortunate to play in the worst division in the National League.

That could be their saving grace.

