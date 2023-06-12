The Milwaukee Brewers have had quite the season thus far.

From off-season contract dilemmas to numerous injuries, to now, a weekend sweep at the hands of the league’s worst team.

In other words, welcome to baseball.

I know it’s panic Monday in Brewer land, and everyone is waking up this glorious morning shaking their fists at the cloud like Grandpa from the Simpsons. However, this is baseball.

Sometimes it’s incredible; sometimes, it sucks.

Could it be the low point of the season so far? Sure, you could easily make the argument, I suppose.

However you slice it, this weekend’s mess, in my opinion, will not define the Brewers one way or another.

In 2018, the Brewers, who came within a game of going to the World Series, lost five straight games heading into the all-star break, pushing them below .500.

Again, it is a long season; we still have yet to hit the all-star break and have 97 games to go.

You’re going to win some; you’re going to lose some. The goal is to win more than you lose, and for the past handful of years, the Brewers have proven to do that.

Do me a favor, and just take the advice from an old friend from Green Bay, Brewers fans, and R-E-L-A-X; it’s going to be okay.