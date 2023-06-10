The Oakland Athletics stretched a winning streak to four for the first time since last season, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Saturday behind Aledmys Díaz’s RBI single in the 10th inning.

JJ Bleday hit a run-scoring forceout in the fifth and pinch-hitter William Contreras tied the score in the eighth with a home run off Richard Lovelady. After Contreras’ eighth home run this season, he put on a cheesehead in the dugout celebration.

Julio Teheran allowed one run, six hits and one walk over a season-high seven innings. He has a 1.48 ERA in four starts since signing with the Brewers on May 25 but has gotten just four runs of support __ none over his last 15 innings.

Milwaukee centerfielder Joey Wiemer had a pair of assists in the second inning, getting Ramon Laureano trying to stretch a leadoff single into a double then teaming with shortstop Willy Adames to throw out Jonah Bride trying to score on Díaz’s single. Brewers lose in extra innings, 2-1.

Dom Cotroneo breaks down the game and highlights on Brewers Extra Innings!