The Milwaukee Brewers put their bats to work in the first 4 innings, including a grand slam by Blake Perkins. The Reds tried to make their comeback in the last half of the game to no prevail. Host Dominic Cotronio talks statistics with guest Craig Coshun, gives an update on Willy Adames, and gets you ready for the next game of the series. All this and more on this episode of Brewers Extra Innings.