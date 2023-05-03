DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Wednesday night for their season-best third straight win. Alan Trejo hit a three-run double and Elías Díaz had an RBI single for Colorado, which improved to 9-3 in its last 12 games against the Brewers. Already ahead 4-0, the Rockies added to their lead in the seventh when Jurickson Profar doubled off Hoby Milner and Bryant launched his fourth homer. Blackmon connected for a solo shot off Jake Cousins in the eighth. Eric Lauer (3-3) went 4 2/3 innings for Milwaukee, allowing four hits and four runs — none earned. Third baseman Mike Brosseau made a throwing error in Colorado’s four-run fourth. Freeland (3-3) gave up three hits, walked none and struck out five in snapping his three-game losing streak. Five relievers finished a five-hitter.