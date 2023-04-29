MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched six sparkling innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels 7-5 on Saturday night. Milwaukee earned its third straight win after shortstop Willy Adames and manager Craig Counsell were ejected in the sixth. Adames asked for a timeout from plate umpire Adam Beck, who refused to grant the request and called a strike. Adames had gotten two previous allowances. Counsell came out to argue and got tossed. Adames struck out swinging on the next pitch, had words with Beck and was ejected. He had to be restrained by his teammates. Burnes (3-1) allowed one run and five hits. William Contreras and Jesse Winker each drove in two runs for the Brewers. Trout homered twice and drove in five runs for Los Angeles, which had won three of four. Shohei Ohtani finished with three hits. Trout connected for a two-run shot in the eighth and the ninth. Devin Williams entered after Trout’s seventh homer and got one out for his fifth save, surrendering an Ohtani single before Anthony Rendon lined out to right