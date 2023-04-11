PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out 11 over seven innings, Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Monday night. Nick Ahmed had three hits while Ketel Marte added two for the D-backs, who took three of four from the Dodgers over the weekend. Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first when Josh Rojas’ single brought home Marte, who led off the inning with a double. Walker slugged his two-run homer in the fifth, with the ball barely clearing the right-center wall. The Brewers were coming off an excellent homestand, winning five of six. But they couldn’t solve Gallen (1-1), who finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting last season. The right-hander gave up three hits and a walk. Scott McGough threw a scoreless eighth and Andrew Chafin handled the ninth for his second save. Wade Miley (1-1) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings. The Brewers struck out 15 times and finished with three hits — none for extra bases.