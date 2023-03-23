The Milwaukee Brewers season opener is just one week away from today, where, their 2021 Cy-Young winner, Corbin Burnes will likely get the start against the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley.

This is the same starting pitcher that somehow lost his arbitration case against the Brewers this winter, and voiced his displeasure in regards to that as spring staring started roughly a month ago.

The Brewers enter 2023 with some mixed expectations for their play on the field, but one thought remains constant for most Brewers fans off the field – Will they be able to extend Burnes, who is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season?

The answer? Chances are high that that is NOT going to happen.

And if yesterday’s news of Burnes changing his representation from Creative Arts Agency to Scott Boras was any indication, the Cy Young winner will likely be looking for a massive, and well-earned pay day.

Now, with the Brewers unlikely to dish out the money Corbin will rightfully demand, new Brewers general manager, Matt Arnold has a HUGE decision to make in his first year – Do you let him walk for free in 2024 or make a trade within the next year?

And, when is the best time to trade arguably your best starting pitcher in franchise history?

When is his value the highest?

My take? If it was up to me, I’d pay him, but no one cares what I would do.

They care what the Brewers will do, and in my opinion, they will not pay him.

If that’s to be the case, I hate to say this, as I am a huge Burnes fan, but IF the Brewers are to remain competitive in the near future and in they way they choose to operate, Matt Arnold needs to trade him prior to 2024, maybe as soon as this season.

It wouldn’t be difficult to find a team that believes their winning window is open now, and willing to pay any price for a top pitcher in the league.

Now, I don’t see that happening soon, but it really all depends on how they start out these next few months.

Start out slow, don’t be surprised to see the rumor mill start to turn around Milwaukee.

Think I’m crazy about this?

That’s ok, I think I’m crazy too, but then I remember, this same team, this same ownership sent off the leagues best closer in Josh Hader in August of last season when they were in first place with just 2 months to go in the season.

That was also the same team that missed the post-season to a team who went on to play in the world series.

Nothing surprises me anymore with the Brewers, and if they want to continue to compete without dishing out record-setting contracts and extensions, this is the unfortunate path they must follow.