With the Bucks playing on Thursday night, we decided to tape a jam-packed Brewers Weekly for you with just two weeks left until Opening Day. Dominic Cotroneo is on the ground in Spring Training, bringing you all of the news and interviews throughout camp.

This week, we catchup with Jesse Winker as he prepares for a healthy season in his first with the Brewers. There’s been a lot talked about his outfield defense, but how does he feel about it?

Plus, we meet with bullpen candidate Tyson Miller – a waiver claim this past offseason from the Rangers. Miller has had six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts so far in a strong first impression with the Brew Crew.

Finally, we spend the majority of the podcast with former Brewer and current TV analyst Vinny Rottino to break down the current state of the roster and what to look out for in the final sprint of camp.