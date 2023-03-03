The Brewers clubhouse is a collection of players from all different walks of life. Players hail from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, California, and…Ozaukee County.

Brewers infielder, Owen Miller hails from Fredonia, Wisconsin. He starred at Ozaukee High School before earning a scholarship to play at Illinois State. Miller’s fondest memories of watching Brewers baseball came during the playoff seasons of 2008 and 2011.

Now, Miller is wearing the uniform he watched his childhood idols play in.

