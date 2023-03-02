From mid-February through the bulk of March, eyes of the Major League Baseball world focus on the action in Arizona and Florida.

For over 100 years, teams have called Arizona and Florida “home” in the period leading up to the regular season. Only since 2018 has there been an even split with 15 teams residing in each state.

But which spring training location is most preferred by the players? The Brewers clubhouse at American Family Fields of Phoenix is peppered with players who have experienced both the Cactus League and Grapefruit League.

As you can imagine, opinions vary. Click the sound link above to for the results of my informal poll.