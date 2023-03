Technically, he’s still considered a prospect, but Garrett Mitchell is the odds on favorite to begin the regular season as the Brewers starting centerfielder.

Mitchell, who appeared in twenty-four games for the Brewers last season, was a first-round draft pick of the Brewers out of UCLA in 2020.

Recently married, Mitchell opened up about his development as a player, and how he manages type-1 diabetes.

