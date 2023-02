I HAVE A BONE TO PICK WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL…

I KNOW, IT’S FRIDAY AND I’M TRING MY HARDEST TO STAY POSITIVE HERE

BUT AS A LIFE-LONG BREWERS FAN, THIS FINANCIAL SYSTEM THAT WAS ADOPTED MANY, MANY YEARS AGO NEEDS TO GO.

IT ABSOLUTELY NEEDS TO BE GONE. A SOLUTION? ADOPT THE SALARY CAP, LIKE, OH, I DON’T KNOW, EVERY OTHER PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE HAS.

IT’S DESIGN INITIALLY WAS TO EMPOWER ATHLETE’S IN THE MONEY THEY MAKE OR WHAT THEY BELIEVE THEY SHOULD MAKE.

INSTEAD, ALL IT HAS DONE, AS WE HAVE SEEN WITH CORBIN BURNES, IS DAMAGE RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN PLAYERS AND ORGANIZATIONS.

WHEN A FRANCHISE, HAS TO SIT IN A COURT ROOM AND TELL A PANEL OF INDIVIDUALS WHY THEY THINK THEIR PLAYER SHOULDN’T MAKE WHAT THEY ASKED FOR IS A LOSE-LOSE FOR EVERYONE, AND ULTIMATELY IS A BAD, BAD LOOK FOR THE LEAGUE.

AND I GET IT, THE OUTRAGE AFTER HEARING ARGUABLY YOUR BEST PITCHER, MAYBE EVER FOR THE BREWERS FRANCHISE, TALKS OPENLY ABOUT A HURT RELATIONSHIP IS THE LAST THING YOU WANT TO HEAR WITH A CITY AND A FAN BASE WITH CHAMPIONSHIP ASPIRATIONS.

NOW, AFTER A SUPPOSEDLY SOUR HEARING THIS PAST WEEK , WILL THE CY YOUNG PITCHER HOLD A GRUDGE TO THE TEAM THAT DRAFTED HIM?

UNFORTUNATELY, WE DO NOT HAVE THOSE ANSWERS, BUT ALL WE CAN DO IS WAIT AND SEE.

WE SHOULDN’T HAVE TO, BUT THAT’S THE UNFORTUNATE REALITY. FIX IT, COMMISSIONER MANFRED.