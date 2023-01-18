Reports broke late Tuesday night that the Brewers were close to acquiring free agent utility man Brian Anderson. And take a moment, no, not the television announcer.

Brian Anderson is a friend of the program, technically my boss when I’m working as his statistician, and very well aware of the jokes that are bound to flood his twitter feed this year.

I just can’t wait for the broadcast open that goes something like: “Welcome to American Family Field! I’m Brian Anderson with Bill Schroeder and Sophia Minnaert, thanks for being with us. And Rock, what a night last night for Brian Anderson.”

There was even a home run hit back in 2018 by Brian Anderson, off Chase Anderson, called by Brian Anderson.

Let me introduce another wrinkle. When the Brewers face the Rays in May, if our BA is on the call, the Rays color commentator on TV is former MLB pitcher Brian Anderson. What if … Brian Anderson and Brian Anderson are calling an at-bat from Brian Anderson.